Tehran announces readiness to release American prisoners in exchange for Iranian prisoners in US

Iran is ready to release American prisoners in exchange for the release of Iranian prisoners in the United States, said the official representative of the Iranian government, Ali Rabia.
The day before, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran is negotiating with the United States on the issue of its citizens being held there. In June, the Iranian parliament received a draft resolution banning any talks with the United States.
Earlier, Khatibzadeh said that Iran does not conduct a direct dialogue with the United States on the issue of the exchange of prisoners. According to him, Tehran received messages from the United States through the Swiss embassy, which represents the interests of Washington, about the willingness of the Americans to work in this direction.