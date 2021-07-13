Armenia acting justice minister has assumption about reasons for 'absence' of 300-320,000 voters

During today’s session of the Constitutional Court, acting Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said he has an assumption about the reasons for the ‘absence’ of 300-320,000 voters during the elections held in 2018 and 2021 and expressed his opinion in response to a question from Judge Vahe Grigoryan.
Civil Contract Party is acting as a third party in the observations stated in the application filed by four political parties challenging the results of the elections.
“My assumption is linked to the influence and distribution of money referred to in the applicants’ report. Perhaps I can explain with this,” Badasyan said.
Judge Grigoryan was very interested in knowing how the parties explain the fact that the number of voters during the elections in 2018 and 2021 was 300-320,000 less than the number of voters in 2017.