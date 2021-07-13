Yerevan to have new master plan in 2 years

YEREVAN. – Yerevan will have a new master plan in two years. Davit Tchgnavoryan, adviser to the mayor of the Armenian capital, stated about this at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
"It will be in two years. It is a huge cycle, in the past it lasted two to four years. My hope is that modern technology will enable to speed up the [respective] processes as much as possible. The realistic [timeframe for this] is 1.5 years, but let's keep two years in our minds," Tchgnavoryan said.