MFA strongly condemns organizing of foreign diplomats’ visit to occupied Artsakh territories

We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the organization on July 10, 2021 by the Azerbaijani authorities of the visit of staffers of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of the Republic of Artsakh, including the city of Shoushi. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted this in a statement it released Tuesday.

“By such actions, Azerbaijan is trying to consolidate the results of the aggressive war it unleashed on September 27, 2020 with the participation of Turkey and militants from international terrorist and extremist organizations against the Republic of Artsakh.

We emphasize once again that the current situation is the result of illegal actions of Azerbaijan, which has grossly violated fundamental principles of international law, such as the non-use of force or the threat of force, the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, equality and the right of peoples to decide their fate and the implementation of international obligations in good faith.

Azerbaijan's attempts to legitimize the current illegal state of affairs also means justifying the unleashing of an aggressive war, cooperation with international terrorists, violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes. In this regard, it is regrettable that foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan have succumbed to Baku's manipulative actions, which are not only aimed at preventing the resumption of the process of a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, but also undermine the foundations of international relations, laying the basis for recognizing the results of illegal actions as an acceptable norm. No territorial acquisitions resulting from the threat or use of force should be recognized as legitimate.

We reiterate that the territories of the Republic of Artsakh, including the city of Shoushi, captured by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and international terrorists during the 44-day war, are temporarily occupied territories in accordance with the norms of international law. The city of Shoushi is an integral part of Artsakh both in territorial, cultural, economic and historical aspects. Any attempt to reject it is a gross violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh.

The restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh and the acquisition of international legal personality by Artsakh are indispensable conditions for achieving a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region. We call on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states to take all necessary steps aimed at resuming the negotiation process with a view to a final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict,” also reads the Artsakh MFA statement.