Hraparak.am: No to corridor for Azerbaijan but road issue being discussed, not ruled out via Armenia’s Meghri

The interdepartmental working group on economic and transport unblocking between Armenia and Azerbaijan has not met since April. The series of meetings was interrupted due to border tensions. It is unclear when the next meeting will take place. Let us remind that the format is three-sided, the third party is Russia. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who heads the Armenian delegation of this interdepartmental working group, informed Hraparak.am about this.

And what did you have as of April? Where did you get to?

As of April, we were still discussing the legal regulations at the expert level, within the framework of the CIS normative acts, and the technical possibilities of the international conventions and agreements to which Armenia is a party, as well as the infrastructure. That was it.

When will the next meeting take place?

Meetings and dates will be clear after the formation of the [new Armenian] government.

How do you see the development of all this, as [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev had talked, before and after the [snap parliamentary] elections [in Armenia], about providing a corridor [to Azerbaijan] through Syunik [Province of Armenia], and not only.

I would like to take this opportunity to reassure and state that I have never discussed the issue of a corridor logic, I do not discuss it, and I will not discuss it, it is simply out of the question.

Sorry, what does it mean “corridor logic?” What is that?

“Corridor logic” assumes that I exclude any issue that would relate to the unblocking arrangements or possibilities and that would assume any additional sovereign rights or encumbrances. We are talking about our sovereign infrastructure.

If we interpret what you said more simply, it will mean that if some road is given [to Azerbaijan], it will not be under the direct control of anyone; no one will have dominance in that road issue. Do I understand correctly?

Definitely. And not of control or not only of control, but also of any privileged or any special status.

That is, a road can be given, but only with the right of equal use by both sides?

And also to other neighboring countries.

But, in any case, the issue of the road can be discussed or is being discussed.

The issue of unblocking, yes, we are discussing, and that is normal, and we have such a goal, yes.

That is, the [Armenian] government aims to open road which will be subject for use by Armenia, Azerbaijan, maybe also by Iran and Turkey. Do I understand correctly?

I did not say anything about Turkey; it is a separate matter of discussion. But those neighboring countries which today have the opportunity to pass through our territory in terms of cargo transportation, in particular, yes, that opportunity is also taken into account.

With which area? Syunik? And especially which part of Syunik? The Meghri [city] part?

That will already depend on the physical capabilities and efficiency of the infrastructure.

I want to understand whether the provision of that road, for example, can be painful for the Armenian people.

I do not think so. And I do not think that there is a subject of discussion on the agenda, which is not beneficial or will not be beneficial for Armenia.

Do you think that any process, be it the handing over of territories, exchange, provision of roads, will all that be mutually beneficial for Armenia?

I did not say anything about handing over or exchanging territories, and there is no such thing on my agenda. The issues of transport unblocking are discussed on our platform, and we must do everything to make it beneficial, and we are sure that it will be beneficial.

As for Tavush Province, too, is there a discussion on transport unblocking?

There is a possibility of potential railway and motor link there. Accordingly, yes, it is on the agenda, but I cannot say anything more detailed now.