Haitian authorities intend to hold general elections by the end of the year

Haiti will hold a general election as planned under President Jovenel Moise, who was killed in an attack on his residence, said acting Prime Minister of the country, Claude Joseph, at a meeting with the leadership of the Interim Electoral Council of the Caribbean republic, the Diario Libre newspaper reported.
Joseph expressed his determination to complete major projects that began under Moise. In particular, this concerns the holding of general elections, which were previously scheduled for September 26.
Before and after the assassination of Moise, the international community pointed to the need for a general election in Haiti to stabilize the situation in the country and create a more stable political system.
A fair and open electoral process will pave the way for overcoming the acute party divisions that have plagued the Caribbean for a long time.