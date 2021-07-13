Lawyer: Fraud during Armenia snap parliamentary elections was considerable, large-scale.

For the first time in the history of independent Armenia, the representative of the Central Electoral Commission confirmed, during the consideration of electoral disputes during the sitting of the Constitutional Court, the fact of fraud that was committed during the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. Lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan, a representative of the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But prior to that, according to the lawyer, such facts were not confirmed in any way, and the Constitutional Court regularly stated that there were, in fact, no violations of the Electoral Code.
"But in this case the [electoral] fraud was considerable, large-scale, due to which the results of the last snap parliamentary elections turned out completely differently," added Hayrapetyan.
He expressed a conviction that if the norms of the Electoral Code and the Constitution of Armenia were observed completely and in full, the results of the voting would have been completely different, and this, in turn, would have led to a different arrangement of forces in the new parliament.
As per the member of the "Armenia" bloc, one of the main violations which considerably affected the voting and the election results in general was the active involvement of the servicemen, who, as per Robert Hayrapetyan, were told in advance who they should vote for—that is, the ruling party.