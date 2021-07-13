New emergency situations service building opened in Karabakh's Askeran with Tovmasyan Fund's support

The regional emergency situations division in the city of Askeran of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has a new building that was built with the support of Tovmasyan Fund. There were also investments made to replenish and update the logistics base.
Tovmasyan Fund told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, by the order of Minister of Internal Affairs of Artsakh Karen Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Tovmasyan Fund Artak Tovmasyan was awarded the Cross of Glory Medal (the highest award of the State Service for Emergency Situations) for his patriotic services provided to Artsakh.