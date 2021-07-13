Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal

One dollar reaches AMD 496 in Armenia

Lawyer: Fraud during Armenia snap parliamentary elections was considerable, large-scale.

IDBank's Visa Digital card: another key to online and contactless payments

$18.7m to be invested in Armenia for next 8 years to establish new forests

Ilham Aliyev receives Russia Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk

Brother of mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan to have new master plan in 2 years

Hraparak.am: No to corridor for Azerbaijan but road issue being discussed, not ruled out via Armenia’s Meghri

Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan

Maduro says there have been two assassination attempts

MFA strongly condemns organizing of foreign diplomats’ visit to occupied Artsakh territories

Ombudsman: A key issue when determining Armenia state borders is protection degree of border communities’ residents

Tatoyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation, demarcation impossible under current conditions

Azerbaijan state agency publicizes data that that Baku is trying to conceal

Armenia acting justice minister has assumption about reasons for 'absence' of 300-320,000 voters

13,342 Armenia citizens visit Georgia since reopening of borders

Pompeo: US should support protesters in Cuba

Armenia North-South road corridor 50km section construction in full swing (VIDEO)

138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Congressman Schiff: Armenian Americans enrich our customs, traditions, communities

World oil prices on the rise

11-person group gets lost while climbing to top of Armenia’s Mount Aragats

Day 5: Armenia Constitutional Court continues considering 4 opposition political forces’ petition

Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is arrested, says his lawyer

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM meets with parliament ruling faction

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?

Greece society outraged over their ambassador’s visit to occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

At least 44 people killed, over 67 injured in fire at coronavirus hospital in Iraq

Newspaper: Issue of appointing Armenian FM is deadlocked

Cuba President blames US sanctions for economic issues

Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party representative: President wasn't constraint to set date for snap elections

UN: Global hunger skyrockets in pandemic year

Armenia ruling party's representative: Nikol Pashinyan's statements are out of context

Police chief of Armenia's Stepanavan prevents 27-year-old contractual serviceman from committing suicide

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc: There is absolute lawlessness in the country

India proposes number of new population control measures

Protests demanding Georgia PM's resignation resume in front of parliament building

UK Parliament to debate bill on Armenian Genocide recognition in December

Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies

Motion filed with court to arrest ex-mayor of Armenia's Meghri

EU creates its plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

Court rules to arrest head of Armenia's Vorotan village for two months

Artsakh Parliament Speaker visits Karabakh Government's Headquarters in Armenia

Hungarian authorities offer to buy out Budapest airport from foreign shareholders

Armenian man loses foot after mine explosion in Karabakh's Martuni region

Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction

Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia

European consumer organization files complaint against WhatsApp

Armenia prosecutor: Pashinyan's remarks about "blue hammer" should be perceived as care for electoral right

Digest: Italian squad wins Euro 2020, people detained after dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall

Armenian political scientist: Russia doesn't care where the Armenia-Azerbaijan will pass through

Official: Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

'Armenia' bloc member on dismissals of heads of communities of Syunik Province

Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping

Armenia government considerably increases tax levied on copper, molybdenum concentrates

One dead, several injured after car accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member says pressure is ruled out

Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?

Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

Karabakh State Minister visits villages of Martuni region located right next to border

Nearly 75,000 people in western Japan receive evacuation recommendations due to heavy rains

Armenia television, radio commission chief: Parties running in snap parliamentary elections had equal opportunities

Citizen injured in explosion of cluster munition in Varanda

Armenia Ombudsman receives complaints about residents being forced to testify about electoral fraud

Lawyer for ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri: Obvious that law enforcement pursues other goals

Those dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall are detained (VIDEO)

Opposition Awakening party representative: Armenia acting PM could certainly have influenced public servants

Advisor to Armenia acting PM sacked

Fire breaks out at Iraqi health ministry

Armenia man, 42, injured in explosion at Hrazdan city chatting porch

Armenia prosecutor's office does not literally accept hammer shown by acting PM Pashinyan

Lawyer: Detention of ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is appealed in court

Azerbaijan court session on Armenian captives’ ‘case’ is rescheduled

Armenia prosecutor's office: 275 reports of vote buying received during snap parliamentary elections

‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Electoral fraud had considerable impact on snap election results

Armenian Homeland party representative: Voter monitoring mechanism is set up

Armenia joins Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment program of NASA

Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

71 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan ex-FM demands isolating US, France, Russia ambassadors for not visiting Artsakh’s Shushi

Ruling party in Moldova elections gets 52% after processing 99% of votes

World oil prices dropping

Man, 21, killed in Texas shooting

Armenia Investigative Committee to have new chief

Armenia Constitutional Court continues hearing 4 political forces’ appeal on snap parliamentary elections results

One of the possible organizers of Haiti president's assassination detained

Passenger opens plane emergency exit at Moscow airport

Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside

Armenia Central Electoral Commission accepts, at Constitutional Court, fact of irregularities during snap elections

168.am: Masked men take ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri in unknown direction

Armenia Constitutional Court ends Sunday’s session, to reconvene Monday

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Petitions challenging election results are subject to dismissal

Armenia interim government to convene special session Monday

President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys

Netanyahu vacates Israel PM residence in Jerusalem

Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal