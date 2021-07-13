News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot
Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – At 5:25pm on Monday, a call was received from a person informing that the truck loaded with stones had fallen into a gulch Kotayk Province, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that on the same day at around 5pm, a landslide had occurred while the aforesaid truck was unloading in Arinj village. As a result, the truck had fallen into the gulch below, and its driver had died on the spot.

It was also found out that the driver of this truck was an Abovyan city resident born in 1959. His dead body was taken out of the truck by rescue workers.

The scene of the incident was inspected.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.

The investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian man's foot amputated after being injured in mine explosion in Artsakh
According to Head of the...
 Police chief of Armenia's Stepanavan prevents 27-year-old contractual serviceman from committing suicide
According to shamshyan.com, the...
 Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies
The rescuers removed the...
 'Armenia' bloc member on dismissals of heads of communities of Syunik Province
According to Grigoryan, she receives...
 One dead, several injured after car accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
The Investigative Committee of Armenia published respective footage…
 Citizen injured in explosion of cluster munition in Varanda
The Prosecutor General’s Office also...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos