Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

YEREVAN. – At 5:25pm on Monday, a call was received from a person informing that the truck loaded with stones had fallen into a gulch Kotayk Province, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was found out that on the same day at around 5pm, a landslide had occurred while the aforesaid truck was unloading in Arinj village. As a result, the truck had fallen into the gulch below, and its driver had died on the spot.
It was also found out that the driver of this truck was an Abovyan city resident born in 1959. His dead body was taken out of the truck by rescue workers.
The scene of the incident was inspected.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
The investigation continues.