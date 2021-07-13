Digest: Armenia town mayor is arrested, 11 people get lost while climbing Mount Aragats

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 13.07.21:
- In June, international traveler visits to Georgia increased by 294.2% compared to the same period last year, according to the Georgian National Tourism Administration.
Turkish, Ukrainian, Israeli, Russian, and Armenian citizens have paid the most visits to Georgia in May. Accordingly, 13,342 Armenian nationals have visited the country since the reopening of the borders.
Georgia had reopened its airspace on February 1, and on June 1—its land borders.
- The State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation of Azerbaijan continues to determine disabilities and specify respective groups, Haqqin.az reported.
Accordingly, the agency granted disability status to 21,525 people in the first six months of this year.
A total of 7,018 of them were registered for the first time, and the granting of a disability status has increased in Azerbaijan by 68% compared to the same period in 2020.
In fact, the Azerbaijani authorities have publicized data that they would like to conceal from the public.
It turns out that the 7,018 people who have been granted a disability status in the last six months in Azerbaijan are actually participants in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year.
- The court considered as illegal the detention of former mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Armenia, but had him arrested for two months. Zakaryan lawyer Yerem Sargsyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"I will present the details of the litigation and the court decision a little later," the lawyer added.
- The 11-person group got lost while climbing to the top of Armenia’s Mount Aragats.
At 5:38 am on Tuesday, the Aragatsotn provincial crisis management center received a call informing that a person had fallen ill while climbing to the top of Mount Aragats, and rescuers' help was needed.
It turned out that a group had gotten lost while climbing to the top of Mount Aragats and could not get down on its own.
At 8:50 am, the rescuers who were dispatched to the area found this group comprising 11 people, and it is being escorted to a safe area.
- As of Tuesday morning, 138 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,597 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,549 cases.
- Armenia had a victorious start at the FIDE Chess World Cup that got underway—with the Round of 128—in Sochi, Russia.
And the country’s only representative in the women's competition, Elina Danielian, beat Gabriela Vargas (Paraguay) in the first classic game in the Round of 128.
The return matches will be played on Tuesday.