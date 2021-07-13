News
Tuesday
July 13
One dollar reaches AMD 496 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 496.16/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.28 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 587.55 (down by AMD 0.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 687.38 (up by AMD 0.14), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 413.55, AMD 28,592.21 and AMD 17,626.86, respectively.
