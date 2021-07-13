News
Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal
Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I have fairly small expectations from the examination of the appeals of the opposition parties at the Constitutional Court. Human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan, the first Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, said this on the air of TALK TIME program of Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to her, virtually all constitutional courts, as well as the European Court of Human Rights, manage to make decisions that leave a wide field of interpretation in favor of one side or the other. "And one needs to have a certain skill for that; it is not that easy,” Alaverdyan added.

At the same time, she lauded the existence of such a process, as, according to the former ombudsperson, this will leave some traces and influence on future events.

Alaverdyan touched also upon the possible role of the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, Tigran Mukuchyan, in falsifying the results of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. In her view, Mukuchyan could not directly participate in the vote rigging, but he is, in fact, defending the position and interests of the current authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
