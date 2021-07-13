News
Wednesday
July 14
News
Wednesday
July 14
Azerbaijan ex-FM: Azeris can't remove Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh and bring the tanks
Azerbaijan ex-FM: Azeris can't remove Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh and bring the tanks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Tofik Zulfugarov is threatening to establish control over the Lachin corridor.

“Any visit of citizens and officials of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, and this has been stated several times,” he said, Minval.az reported.

According to him, Azerbaijan will take specific actions to establish control over the Lachin corridor. He recalled that the Lachin corridor implies a security regime for those who reside in the territory of Azerbaijan and is closed for foreigners.

Zulfugarov stated that the monitoring center is generally controlling the corridor. “People ask who will replace the peacekeepers, if they leave. Azerbaijan can’t simply bring the tanks and start with a clean plate, even though it can. There will be many traps, and the progress might be used against Azerbaijan and the country might be accused of committing a new genocide,” Zulfugarov declared.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
