Presidents of Israel and Turkey discuss bilateral relations
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The presidents of Israel and Turkey, Isaac Herzog and Recep Erdogan, said that the ties between the two countries are of great importance for security and stability in the Middle East.

During the phone talks, the parties noted that there is great potential for cooperation between the countries in many areas, in particular, in the field of energy, tourism, and technology.

Herzog and Erdogan noted that the great importance of maintaining contacts and continuous dialogue, despite differences of opinion to take positive steps towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which will also contribute to improving the situation and Israeli-Turkish relations.

According to Walla News, the conversation between the two leaders lasted about 40 minutes, and Herzog notified Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid about it in advance.

For more than a decade, relations between Israel and Turkey have remained uneasy, and relations have deteriorated significantly over the past few years. But despite Erdogan's public denunciations of Israel, Ankara continued to maintain open ties with the Jewish state, including in tourism and trade.
