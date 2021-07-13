Armenia Constitutional Court adopts decisions regarding motions

Azerbaijan ex-FM: Azeris can't remove Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh and bring the tanks

Alexei Overchuk discusses with Ilham Aliyev issue of organizing a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 8 more servicemen found in occupied territories of Artsakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi

1-year-old Armenian boy returned to Armenia from Russia's Tula Oblast, child's mother is dead and father is detained

Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with US Secretary of State at latter's initiative

Nikol Pashinyan says government will continue to support programs of Football Federation of Armenia

Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Secretary General on Putin's statement on Armenia: Bad peace is better than good war

US includes Armenia in Level 2: Moderate group in terms of improvement of epidemiological situation

Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity

Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General

Armenia President signs several laws

Parties to give final speeches at tomorrow's session of Armenia Constitutional Court

Putin-Lukashenko talks last more than 5 hours

ArmLur.am: Armenia authorities finally decide to appoint Security Council Secretary to position of FM

Armenia President receives chiefs of Police, National Security Service and State Protection Service

Armenia Constitutional Court ends closed-door session, leaves for consultation room

Haitian authorities intend to hold general elections by the end of the year

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov resigns

Armenia acting MOD receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

Presidents of Israel and Turkey discuss bilateral relations

Heads of a number of diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia invited to MFA

Armenia Judicial Department Head Karen Poladyan resigns

Digest: Armenia town mayor is arrested, 11 people get lost while climbing Mount Aragats

Tehran announces readiness to release American prisoners in exchange for Iranian prisoners in US

New emergency situations service building opened in Karabakh's Askeran with Tovmasyan Fund's support

Armenian man's foot amputated after he was injured in mine explosion in Artsakh

Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

Armenia Constitutional Court to continue session behind closed doors

Armenia Constitutional Court adopts decisions regarding motions

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal

One dollar reaches AMD 496 in Armenia

Lawyer: Fraud during Armenia snap parliamentary elections was considerable, large-scale.

$18.7m to be invested in Armenia for next 8 years to establish new forests

Ilham Aliyev receives Russia Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk

Brother of mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan to have new master plan in 2 years

Hraparak.am: No to corridor for Azerbaijan but road issue being discussed, not ruled out via Armenia’s Meghri

Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan

Maduro says there have been two assassination attempts

MFA strongly condemns organizing of foreign diplomats’ visit to occupied Artsakh territories

Ombudsman: A key issue when determining Armenia state borders is protection degree of border communities’ residents

Tatoyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation, demarcation impossible under current conditions

Azerbaijan state agency publicizes data that that Baku is trying to conceal

Armenia acting justice minister has assumption about reasons for 'absence' of 300-320,000 voters

13,342 Armenia citizens visit Georgia since reopening of borders

Pompeo: US should support protesters in Cuba

Armenia North-South road corridor 50km section construction in full swing (VIDEO)

138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Congressman Schiff: Armenian Americans enrich our customs, traditions, communities

World oil prices on the rise

11-person group gets lost while climbing to top of Armenia’s Mount Aragats

Day 5: Armenia Constitutional Court continues considering 4 opposition political forces’ petition

Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is arrested, says his lawyer

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM meets with parliament ruling faction

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?

Greece society outraged over their ambassador’s visit to occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

At least 44 people killed, over 67 injured in fire at coronavirus hospital in Iraq

Newspaper: Issue of appointing Armenian FM is deadlocked

Cuba President blames US sanctions for economic issues

Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party representative: President wasn't constraint to set date for snap elections

UN: Global hunger skyrockets in pandemic year

Armenia ruling party's representative: Nikol Pashinyan's statements are out of context

Police chief of Armenia's Stepanavan prevents 27-year-old contractual serviceman from committing suicide

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc: There is absolute lawlessness in the country

India proposes number of new population control measures

Protests demanding Georgia PM's resignation resume in front of parliament building

UK Parliament to debate bill on Armenian Genocide recognition in December

Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies

Motion filed with court to arrest ex-mayor of Armenia's Meghri

EU creates its plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

Court rules to arrest head of Armenia's Vorotan village for two months

Artsakh Parliament Speaker visits Karabakh Government's Headquarters in Armenia

Hungarian authorities offer to buy out Budapest airport from foreign shareholders

Armenian man loses foot after mine explosion in Karabakh's Martuni region

Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction

Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia

European consumer organization files complaint against WhatsApp

Armenia prosecutor: Pashinyan's remarks about "blue hammer" should be perceived as care for electoral right

Digest: Italian squad wins Euro 2020, people detained after dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall

Armenian political scientist: Russia doesn't care where the Armenia-Azerbaijan will pass through

Official: Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

'Armenia' bloc member on dismissals of heads of communities of Syunik Province

Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping

Armenia government considerably increases tax levied on copper, molybdenum concentrates

One dead, several injured after car accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member says pressure is ruled out

Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?

Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

Karabakh State Minister visits villages of Martuni region located right next to border

Nearly 75,000 people in western Japan receive evacuation recommendations due to heavy rains

Armenia television, radio commission chief: Parties running in snap parliamentary elections had equal opportunities

Citizen injured in explosion of cluster munition in Varanda

Armenia Ombudsman receives complaints about residents being forced to testify about electoral fraud

Lawyer for ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri: Obvious that law enforcement pursues other goals

Those dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall are detained (VIDEO)

Opposition Awakening party representative: Armenia acting PM could certainly have influenced public servants