Armenia Constitutional Court adopts decisions regarding motions

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has adopted decisions on the motions. After coming back from the break, the Court, namely President Arman Dilanyan, informed that the Court had rejected the motions filed by member of the opposition Awakening Party Ara Zohrabyan with regard to the application of the National Security Service (trespassing of citizens), the number of public servants and power outages. The Court postponed consideration of the application submitted to the Ministry of Defense and failed to consider the motion to call the President of Armenia as a witness since the motion had been rejected earlier.
The Court also rejected representative of the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc Davit Harutyunyan’s motion to inquire the Police about the incident linked to Mkhitar Zakaryan [ex-mayor of Meghri]. The Constitutional Court partially rejected the motions of member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc Aram Vardevanyan.
Afterwards, behind closed doors, the Court began to consider the decision on holding a closed-door session.