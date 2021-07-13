News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Constitutional Court to continue session behind closed doors
Armenia Constitutional Court to continue session behind closed doors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a closed discussion, the Constitutional Court of Armenia decided to continue the session devoted to the appeal of four political parties behind closed doors.

The opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs and the opposition Awakening and Homeland of Armenians political parties will appeal the decision of the Central Electoral Commission on the results of the snap parliamentary elections in the Constitutional Court. The accused are the Central Electoral Commission, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Police and the National Commission on Television and Radio. Civil Contract Party is involved as a third party.

The closed regime is due to the fact that issues related to state security will be discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parties to give final speeches at tomorrow's session of Armenia Constitutional Court
The court hearing through the verbal procedure...
 Armenia Constitutional Court ends closed-door session, leaves for consultation room
It has already been five days since the...
 Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal
According to Alaverdyan, virtually all constitutional courts, as well as the European Court of Human Rights, manage to make decisions that leave a wide field of interpretation…
 Lawyer: Fraud during Armenia snap parliamentary elections was considerable, large-scale.
For the first time in the history of independent Armenia, the representative of the Central Electoral Commission confirmed…
 Day 5: Armenia Constitutional Court continues considering 4 opposition political forces’ petition
Tuesday’s session will continue with questions addressed to the representative of the ruling party…
 Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party representative: President wasn't constraint to set date for snap elections
The representative reminded that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos