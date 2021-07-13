Armenia Constitutional Court to continue session behind closed doors

During a closed discussion, the Constitutional Court of Armenia decided to continue the session devoted to the appeal of four political parties behind closed doors.
The opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs and the opposition Awakening and Homeland of Armenians political parties will appeal the decision of the Central Electoral Commission on the results of the snap parliamentary elections in the Constitutional Court. The accused are the Central Electoral Commission, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Police and the National Commission on Television and Radio. Civil Contract Party is involved as a third party.
The closed regime is due to the fact that issues related to state security will be discussed.