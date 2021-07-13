Armenia Judicial Department Head Karen Poladyan resigns

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Judicial Department of Armenia Karen Poladyan has submitted his resignation letter.

According to the presses, the nomination of Anna Vardapetyan, Legal Advisor to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is under consideration.

Vardapetyan is better known for the sensational audio recordings in which there are talks about guiding investigators under criminal cases against Pashinyan’s opponents. Vardapetyan is one of the close ones of Gagik Jhangiryan [acting Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council], and this is most probably one of the reasons why Poladyan is leaving.

Recently, the head of the Media and Public Relations Service of the Judicial Department also resigned.