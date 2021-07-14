3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case

A total of 3,000 people have been sentenced to life in prison in Turkey along the lines of the state coup attempt in 2016, Anadolu reported.
In 1,600 cases, there is no chance of parole for these convicts.
And 4,890 people were sentenced to various terms in 289 separate trials.
The Turkish authorities are using this state coup attempt for arrests and suppressing dissent. More than 100,000 government employees, servicemen, and police officers have been dismissed, and tens of thousands have been arrested in connection with this attempt.