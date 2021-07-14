News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case
3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

A total of 3,000 people have been sentenced to life in prison in Turkey along the lines of the state coup attempt in 2016, Anadolu reported.

In 1,600 cases, there is no chance of parole for these convicts.

And 4,890 people were sentenced to various terms in 289 separate trials.

The Turkish authorities are using this state coup attempt for arrests and suppressing dissent. More than 100,000 government employees, servicemen, and police officers have been dismissed, and tens of thousands have been arrested in connection with this attempt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish court sentences dozen people to life in prison for 2016 coup attempt
In 2017, 497 accused faced the...
 Ankara Prosecutor General's Office issues arrest warrants for 40 people suspected of having links with Gulen
The investigation believes that they were engaged in coordinating activities within the army structures...
Turkish interior minister: US is behind coup attempt in 2016
Over 250 people were killed while trying to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan...
 Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants for 44 judges and prosecutors for Gulen ties
Tens of thousands of government officials, including members of the judiciary, police...
 Turkey issues arrest warrant for 304 military men for ties with Gulen
The operation is being carried out in 50 provinces of Turkey...
 Turkish prosecutors issue warrant for 191 soldiers' arrest
Operations to detain suspects are carried out in 23 provinces of Turkey...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos