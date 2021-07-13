Armenian man's foot amputated after he was injured in mine explosion in Artsakh

A person escorting rescuers was injured in a mine explosion that took place during yesterday’s search in Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for the remains of servicemen who died during hostilities or are deemed to be missing in action to this day.
According to Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan, the person who received a foot injury in the mine explosion is Norayr Sarsadanyan. After being provided with first aid, he was transferred to a hospital in Stepanakert where his injured foot was amputated.