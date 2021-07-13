Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General

Lawyer Alexander Kochubayev today submitted a report on crime to the Prosecutor General of Armenia. Kochubayev wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I submitted a report on crime to the Prosecutor General of Armenia in regard to embezzlement of the funds donated to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. I would like to remind that out of the funds donated to the Fund, $105,000,000 has been transferred to the Government of Armenia, and various officials have cashed and embezzled the funds.
Besides being unlawful, this is also extremely immoral. The funds donated by Armenians of the Diaspora needed to be used to build houses, schools and kindergartens, but we still don’t know what the money was spent on.
We will be consistent, and all those who donated to the Fund can be rest assured that the embezzled funds will be returned and will be spent for the designated purposes, and the people who embezzled the funds will be brought to justice.”