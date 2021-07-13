ArmLur.am: Armenia authorities finally decide to appoint Security Council Secretary to position of FM

According to ArmLur.am, a little while ago, the Armenian authorities finally decided to appoint Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan Minister of Foreign Affairs.
According to ArmLur.am’s information, acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan have refused to be appointed to that position.
ArmLur.am was informed that the question of Ararat Mirzoyan is ‘hanging from thin air’. It is finally clear that Alen Simonyan will be the new Speaker of the National Assembly, Suren Papikyan and Mher Grigoryan will be Deputy Prime Ministers. Ararat Mirzoyan doesn’t even want to be appointed Ambassador, meaning he has yet to be appointed to a position. Pashinyan has said it is necessary to hold another discussion to appoint Mirzoyan to a certain position.