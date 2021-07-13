1-year-old Armenian boy returned to Armenia from Russia's Tula Oblast, child's mother is dead and father is detained

On April 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia transmitted to the General Department of Public Safety Protection of the Police the letter submitted by the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly.

As reported the Police of Armenia, the letter stated that a little boy of Armenian descent, whose mother died in January of this year and whose father is detained, is located at one of the orphanages in Tula region of Russia.

Necessary documents were obtained through the combined efforts of the Department for Prevention of Juvenile Crimes and Domestic Violence of the General Department and organizations dealing with the return of the little child. The cooperation with the relevant structures of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of Armenia in Russia was also fruitful. On July 10, an officer of the specialized unit of the Police of Armenia brought the 1-year-old Armenian boy to Armenia via the Moscow-Yerevan flight. The boy has been delivered to his grandmother to be under her guardianship.