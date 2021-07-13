News
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov resigns
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has resigned. The announcement on his resignation was made by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 112 Ukraine TV reported.

“According to part 1 of Article 18 of the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, I have submitted an application to resign from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs. I thank my team for the cooperation. I thank all officers, privates and servants,” he said.

As reported earlier, the Rada will consider the resignation on July 15.
