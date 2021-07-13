Armenia President receives chiefs of Police, National Security Service and State Protection Service

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Chief of Police of Armenia, Major General Vahe Ghazaryan; Director of the National Security Service, Major General Armen Abazyan and Head of the State Protection Service of the National Security Service, Major General Sargis Hovhannisyan.

Congratulating them on receiving high titles and wishing them more success, President Sarkissian inquired about the activities and problems related to the respective sectors, and the interlocutors touched upon the maintenance of public and legal order and national security.

President Sarkissian said the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20 were a major phase in the country. At the same time, he indicated that there are still several problems and attached special importance to the fact that law-enforcement authorities must act with utmost responsibility and professionalism and exclusively within the scope of their powers. The head of state also underscored the importance of lawful enforcement of laws and ensuring of lawfulness and rule of law in the country.