Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 8 more servicemen found in occupied territories of Artsakh

In the period between July 5 and 11, 2021, the 911 alarm center of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) received 717 phone calls, as reported the Service.
The Service also reported that its employees have received phone calls from people telling them about fires, car accidents and the detection of weapons and ammunition and unexploded ammunition and added that the Service has solved all the issues.
The Service also added that the operative groups of the special unit for rapid response to search for the remains of deceased servicemen found the remains of eight more servicemen in the occupied territories of Artsakh this week and that, overall, the remains of a total of 1,604 servicemen have been removed since the truce.