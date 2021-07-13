News
Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Secretary General on Putin's statement on Armenia: Bad peace is better than good war
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Bad peace is better than a good war, and thank God that the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are ceased. This is what Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly, Honorary Economist of the Russian Federation Andrey Belyaninov said during the Moscow-Minsk-Yerevan-Nur – Sultan teleconference today, commenting on the recent statement that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made during his meeting with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, the elections in Armenia were held on the backdrop of a situation that was created after the signing of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Belyaninov voiced hope that the number of the population of Armenia will grow since there are even more Armenians in Russia than in Armenia. Nevertheless, he didn’t have an answer when he was asked what Putin meant when he was talking about complicated, sharp and sensitive issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
