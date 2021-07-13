Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has submitted to the Central Electoral Commission a petition to strip Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan of immunity, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Sargsyan is suspected of abuse of official powers; entry of obviously false information or records into official documents, falsification, making scratches or other numeric inscriptions or modifications by an official for mercenary purposes or other personal or collective interests, as well as drawing up and handover of false documents.
The mayor of Sisian is a candidate of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc for Member of Parliament.