Alexei Overchuk discusses with Ilham Aliyev issue of organizing a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan

During his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk discussed the organizing of a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan.

During his visit, Overchuk was received by Aliyev, with whom he discussed issues on strengthening of trade and economic interaction, including cooperation in the sectors of transport, agriculture, etc.

To ensure economic ties, the parties discussed the organizing of a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan. What is of particular interest is the cooperation in the sectors of renewable energy, nature protection, use of water resources, construction and development of transport infrastructures, the press service of the Government of the Russian Federation reported.

In addition, they considered the prospects for development of the “North-South” international transport corridor and improvement of the operation of Russian-Azerbaijani border checkpoints.

The parties also discussed issues related to the activities of the trilateral task force co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, the acting Prime Minister of Armenia and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.