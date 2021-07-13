Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi

In regard to the firing recorded in the vicinity of Shushi a little while ago, I have contacted the plenipotentiary bodies to find out what happened. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“I was told that gunshots were fired into the air with rifles, but the gunshots weren’t targeted. Our armed forces took appropriate precautionary actions, after which the Azerbaijani side stopped firing.
At this moment, based on the results of our study, no effect has been recorded.”