Wednesday
July 14
Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi
Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In regard to the firing recorded in the vicinity of Shushi a little while ago, I have contacted the plenipotentiary bodies to find out what happened. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I was told that gunshots were fired into the air with rifles, but the gunshots weren’t targeted. Our armed forces took appropriate precautionary actions, after which the Azerbaijani side stopped firing.

At this moment, based on the results of our study, no effect has been recorded.” 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
