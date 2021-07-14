Newspaper: Azerbaijanis sell Armenian national currency

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last], the issue of money left in the banks of [Artsakh’s now Azerbaijani-occupied] Shushi [city] was actively discussed.
The photos taken on the outskirts of Shushi on November 7 showed many armored bank trucks, and there was a conviction that our people were more diligently transferring money than works of art.
Now there are rumors that the Azerbaijanis are engaged in selling the Armenian [national currency, the] dram; they sell 100,000 drams for 100 dollars.
Our source in Artsakh assured that it is not talking about large sums of money, the offer for the dram was made by the Azerbaijani military in Hadrut, but a week later those who were interested were told that the offer was not valid. Then it turned out that they [the Azerbaijani soldiers] have bought—through the Russians—food and other goods from Artsakh shops.