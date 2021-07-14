News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has submitted a petition to the Central Electoral Commission to launch criminal prosecution against Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan and receive consent to deprive him of liberty, as reported Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan.

Yesterday the Prosecutor General’s Office also submitted a petition to launch criminal prosecution against Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan.

Currently, the heads of four communities of Syunik Province are under arrest, including Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan, head of Vorotan village Suren Ohanjanyan and head of Karahunj district Lusine Avetyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan
By the decision of an investigator...
 Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine
Its computers are being confiscated, too…
 Armenia National Security Service, police apprehend Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine employees
They entered the administrative building of the combine…
 ‘Armenia’ bloc member: NSS special detachment broke into Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine over walls, gates
The employees were dragged in for questioning…
 Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity
Sargsyan is suspected of abuse of...
 Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General
Besides being unlawful, this is also...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos