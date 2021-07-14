Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has submitted a petition to the Central Electoral Commission to launch criminal prosecution against Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan and receive consent to deprive him of liberty, as reported Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan.
Yesterday the Prosecutor General’s Office also submitted a petition to launch criminal prosecution against Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan.
Currently, the heads of four communities of Syunik Province are under arrest, including Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan, Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan, head of Vorotan village Suren Ohanjanyan and head of Karahunj district Lusine Avetyan.