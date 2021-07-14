Armenia President visits French embassy on France National Day

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday visited the embassy of France on the occasion of the French National Day. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the President's staff.
The President congratulated Ambassador Jonathan Lacote and the friendly people of France on the occasion of the French national holiday, wishing them success and continued development.
During the ensuing conversation, President Sarkissian and Ambassador Lacote touched upon the development of special and warm Armenian-French mutual relations, the perspective directions of cooperation, and exchanged views on the post-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-war situation and regional issues.