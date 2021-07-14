Armenia acting premier: I expect more effective, decisive actions from Investigative Committee

YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday introduced the newly appointed chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, to the board members and staff of this committee, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, Pashinyan thanked the now former chairman of the Investigative Committee, Hayk Grigoryan, for his respective work over the past three years.
Subsequently, the acting premier congratulated Argishti Kyaramyan on his appointment as Chairman of the Investigative Committee. "After the snap parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021, we are entering a new phase, and the peculiarity of this phase is the following: Citizens of the Republic of Armenia have given a mandate to the authorities to establish a ‘dictatorship’ of law and order in the Republic of Armenia. In the new conditions, I expect more effective actions, more decisive actions, and more special actions from the Investigative Committee to meet the people's expectations," Nikol Pashinyan said, in particular.