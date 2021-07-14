Armenia National Security Service, police apprehend Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine employees

The National Security Service (NSS) special forces and police officers entered the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine of Armenia Wednesday morning, and apprehended several employees.

The respective footage shows how they apprehend one of these employees, and do not respond when asked where he was being taken and why.

Vahe Hakobyan—opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that at around 10:30am, the Alpha detachment the NSS had broke into the administrative building of the combine, and without any relevant decision. "They broke into a building over the walls and gates, and started intimidating the employees. The employees were dragged in for questioning. It is not clear what the reason for their being taken in for questioning is. Our lawyer is there, but he is not allowed to communicate with the workers," he had said.

Hakobyan reminded that more than 70 wagon cars filled with mineral are stopped, and if this continues, there will be no place to store the copper concentrate.