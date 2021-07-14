News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made
Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan within its international borders cannot be protested or commented on by Armenia. Visits to these territories were illegal during the Armenian military occupation. Shusha [(Shushi)] has already been liberated. Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, stated this commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry submitting a note to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia regarding the visit of the ambassadors of the countries accredited to Azerbaijan to Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on July 9. 

“This step of the Armenian Foreign Ministry once again shows that this country still demonstrates a position that contradicts international law (...).Visits are being made and will be made here [in Shusha (Shushi)], (…), the legal owners of the city will return to their homes,” she added, in particular.

In Abdullayeva’s words, the Armenian Foreign Ministry should consider why and on what grounds it is protesting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Such steps by Azerbaijan leadership may lead to further aggravation of situation
The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday’s border incident…
 Azerbaijan MOD reports about wounded soldier at Nakhchivan border with Armenia
Accordingly, shots were exchanged…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
It is carried out Wednesday in the direction of Mataghis village…
 Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan
The possibility of Nalbandyan and...
 Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border
“The Ministry of Defense of the...
 Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh
The Karabakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the July 10 visit of the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos