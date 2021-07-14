Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made

Any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan within its international borders cannot be protested or commented on by Armenia. Visits to these territories were illegal during the Armenian military occupation. Shusha [(Shushi)] has already been liberated. Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, stated this commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry submitting a note to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia regarding the visit of the ambassadors of the countries accredited to Azerbaijan to Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on July 9.
“This step of the Armenian Foreign Ministry once again shows that this country still demonstrates a position that contradicts international law (...).Visits are being made and will be made here [in Shusha (Shushi)], (…), the legal owners of the city will return to their homes,” she added, in particular.
In Abdullayeva’s words, the Armenian Foreign Ministry should consider why and on what grounds it is protesting.