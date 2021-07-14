News
Newsfeed
News
Russia army General Staff deputy chief visiting Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation headed by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Sergey Istrakov, is in Armenia to hold staff talks within the framework of the Armenian-Russian military cooperation.

The delegation was received Tuesday by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the agenda of these talks was discussed, and the scope and directions of the forthcoming work were outlined.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
