News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh
Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The factions of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly have issued a statement in connection with the July 10 visit of the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Artsakh. The statement reads as follows:

"After the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic, hostile actions against Armenian historical, cultural, and spiritual values continue in violation of international law and, in particular, international humanitarian law. And all this is not only not condemned by international organizations and individual countries, but the opposite happens. Baku spares no effort to make the representatives of the same organizations and countries a participant and complicit in its invasive and inhumane actions.

The Azerbaijani authorities’ organization of the visit of the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Baku on July 10, 2021 to the occupied territories of the Artsakh Republic, including the staged filming in Shushi, should also be considered in this context.

We strongly condemn such behavior. By doing so, Azerbaijan is trying to form a circle of supporters of the implementation of the aggressive occupation plan against the Artsakh Republic. During the 44-day war, Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey and international terrorist groups, occupied most of the Artsakh Republic, including the city of Shushi, the cultural and spiritual center of the Armenian people.

The international community’s non-condemnation of the Turkish President's visit to Shushi prompted the Azerbaijani authorities to take new provocative actions, which were followed by the visit of foreign diplomats accredited in Baku to Shushi. We consider such a distortion of historical realities and the distortion of the essence of the conflict by such methods as a step aimed at disrupting the peaceful settlement of the conflict, which grossly violates the basic principles of international law.

Assessing the negative attitude of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries towards this play, we call on to condemn such provocative actions and take steps to de-occupy the territories of the Artsakh Republic and enshrine the right of the people of Artsakh to live freely."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Such steps by Azerbaijan leadership may lead to further aggravation of situation
The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday’s border incident…
 Azerbaijan MOD reports about wounded soldier at Nakhchivan border with Armenia
Accordingly, shots were exchanged…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
It is carried out Wednesday in the direction of Mataghis village…
 Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan
The possibility of Nalbandyan and...
 Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made
The spokesperson "responded" to the Armenian foreign ministry…
 Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border
“The Ministry of Defense of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos