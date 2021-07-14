Armenia acting PM's Chief of Staff introduces new First Deputy FM to MFA personnel

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan today introduced the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to newly appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan [former Secretary of the Security Council], as reported the Office of the Prime Minister.

Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Ghevondyan for his work, adding that he was one of the few who expressed willingness to work in a very important and difficult stage in Armenia during the past few months. Harutyunyan also congratulated Grigoryan on assuming office and stated the following: “Due to the events that took place last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a major role in Armenia and abroad. I am certain that you will perform your duties with honor and meet the objectives that the people set forth for the government with the elections held on June 20 and the objectives set forth by the government.”

Greeting the attendees, Grigoryan said the following: “To a great extent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in contact with the Security Council, and I would like to express gratitude for the cooperation. Of course, we will work more intensively starting today. I am certain that we will put in all our efforts to implement the mandate that citizens gave to Civil Contract Party. This will be a very difficult phase, but it will also be a phase in which we will act with honor and responsibility. I am certain that we will work together and achieve results.”