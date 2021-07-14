Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border

On the morning of July 14, contractual serviceman of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Private Samvel Alaverdyan, 38, received a lethal firearm injury after a provocation made by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense
“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief for the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman,” the press release of the Armenian MOD reads.