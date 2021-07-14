News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border
Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On the morning of July 14, contractual serviceman of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Private Samvel Alaverdyan, 38, received a lethal firearm injury after a provocation made by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief for the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman,” the press release of the Armenian MOD reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Such steps by Azerbaijan leadership may lead to further aggravation of situation
The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday’s border incident…
 Azerbaijan MOD reports about wounded soldier at Nakhchivan border with Armenia
Accordingly, shots were exchanged…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
It is carried out Wednesday in the direction of Mataghis village…
 Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan
The possibility of Nalbandyan and...
 Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made
The spokesperson "responded" to the Armenian foreign ministry…
 Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh
The Karabakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the July 10 visit of the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos