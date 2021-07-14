News
Wednesday
July 14
Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan
Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 1pm the 911 center of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the operational management center of Yerevan Police Department received an alarm according to which there was a body of a girl hanged from a tree near the fountains at Tumo Park in Yerevan.

According to shamshyan.com, police officers identified the body and reported that it was the body of a 41-year-old resident of Yerevan.

By the decision of an investigator, forensic medicine expert examination has been designated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
