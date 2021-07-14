News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine
Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The National Security Service (NSS) special detachment, which broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine Wednesday morning, is carrying out a search in the offices of this plant. Vahe Hakobyan—opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that the computers are also being confiscated.

Hakobyan noted, however, that he has no information as to the criminal case along the lines of which this search is carried out.

One person has been apprehended during this search. Hakobyan said that this person is Tigran Nersesyan, the security guard of the building.

In an earlier talk with us, Vahe Hakobyan had said that at around 10:30am, the Alpha special detachment of the NSS broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, and without any relevant decision.

"They broke into a building over the walls and gates, and started intimidating the employees. The employees were dragged in for questioning. It is not clear what the reason for their being taken in for questioning is. Our lawyer is there, but he is not allowed to communicate with the workers," Hakobyan had added.

“Yesterday the combine announced that more than 70 wagon cars with minerals are stopped, if it goes like this, we will no longer have a place to store the copper concentrate," Vahe Hakobyan had noted as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor
Currently, the heads of four communities...
 Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan
By the decision of an investigator...
 Armenia National Security Service, police apprehend Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine employees
They entered the administrative building of the combine…
 ‘Armenia’ bloc member: NSS special detachment broke into Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine over walls, gates
The employees were dragged in for questioning…
 Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity
Sargsyan is suspected of abuse of...
 Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General
Besides being unlawful, this is also...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos