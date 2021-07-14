Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine

The National Security Service (NSS) special detachment, which broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine Wednesday morning, is carrying out a search in the offices of this plant. Vahe Hakobyan—opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that the computers are also being confiscated.

Hakobyan noted, however, that he has no information as to the criminal case along the lines of which this search is carried out.

One person has been apprehended during this search. Hakobyan said that this person is Tigran Nersesyan, the security guard of the building.

In an earlier talk with us, Vahe Hakobyan had said that at around 10:30am, the Alpha special detachment of the NSS broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, and without any relevant decision.

"They broke into a building over the walls and gates, and started intimidating the employees. The employees were dragged in for questioning. It is not clear what the reason for their being taken in for questioning is. Our lawyer is there, but he is not allowed to communicate with the workers," Hakobyan had added.

“Yesterday the combine announced that more than 70 wagon cars with minerals are stopped, if it goes like this, we will no longer have a place to store the copper concentrate," Vahe Hakobyan had noted as well.