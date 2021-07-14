Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen is carried out Wednesday in the direction of Mataghis village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
The service will provide additional information about the search results.
Ever since the ceasefire in November 2020, a total of 1,604 such remains have been found and retrieved from the Artsakh areas that are now under Azerbaijani control.