News
Wednesday
July 14
Wednesday
July 14
Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen is carried out Wednesday in the direction of Mataghis village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

The service will provide additional information about the search results.

Ever since the ceasefire in November 2020, a total of 1,604 such remains have been found and retrieved from the Artsakh areas that are now under Azerbaijani control.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
