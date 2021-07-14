Armenian newspaper presents who the newly appointed acting mayor of Armenia's Meghri is

Hraparak Armenian newspaper writes: “On July 9, we reported that member of Civil Contract Party, karate trainer Ararat Tumanyan was going to be appointed mayor of Meghri. By today’s decision of Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Tumanyan was appointed acting mayor of Meghri.

Tumanyan, 46, graduated from Hrachya Atcharyan University with a degree in Law. He is married with two children. Tumanyan is also the officer of Civil Contract Party in Meghri.

According to our sources in Syunik Province, Tumanyan is related to Deputy Governor of Syunik Province Narek Babayan, and even though he currently lives in the city of Agarak, he is originally from Kapan.

We contacted Babayan to ask him about his relationship with Tumanyan, but Babayan said he isn’t a relative and would like to rule it out. When told that Tumanyan is originally from Kapan, Babayan said he met Tumanyan after 2018.

We also found out that Tumanyan imports fuel from Iran, is registered as an individual entrepreneur and imports diesel fuel into Armenia. We were told that he was even involved in a brawl at the customs house years ago when his imported fuel was taken away from him. Now he can freely import the fuel so long as he is sponsored by Nikol Pashinyan and is a member of the ruling political party.”