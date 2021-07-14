News
Wednesday
July 14
Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan
Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that today at dawn, amid fog, connection with serviceman Artur Nalbandyan of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the southeastern direction of Armenia and driver Aramayis Torozyan went missing while they were performing their official duties in an attached military vehicle. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, but there is still no result.

The possibility of Nalbandyan and Torozyan being in Azerbaijani territory is being considered with the representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, through the mediation of the Russian side. Nalbandyan and Torozyan didn’t have weapons with them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
