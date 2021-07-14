News
Wednesday
July 14
News
Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Pashinyan stated that the Government of Armenia attaches great importance to the ongoing development of the Armenian-Russian allied ties in the areas of politics, economy, security and the humanitarian sector. He also attached importance to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation in the context of solving the unstable situation in the region and underscored Russia’s key role in ensuring security.

According to Kopirkin, the development of allied ties with Armenia is of primary significance for Russia, evidence of which is the active dialogue, contacts and cooperation of the heads of states and government officials of both countries.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations, the developments unfolding in the region and other issues of mutual interest.
