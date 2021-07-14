Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Director-Business Development at Lufthansa

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today received Director-Business Development at Lufthansa Rene Koinzack.
As reported the Government of Armenia, the acting deputy premier stated that air communication is one of the sectors that was affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the vaccines will help improve the situation and quickly restore air communication between countries. Avinyan emphasized that increase of the volumes of passenger transport will contribute to economic activity and tourism growth.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to cooperation with airline companies, flight routes and the civil aviation sector in Armenia. Avinyan expressed the Armenian government’s willingness to show maximum support to the development of air communication and attached importance to the opening of new flight routes.