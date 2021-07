Hassan Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%, if it desires

Karabakh eyewitnesses tell reporters about gunshots fired in Shushi

Poland to buy 250 U.S. tanks

Aliyev is promising himself "Zangezur", "Gyoycha" and "Irevan"

Armenia acting Deputy PM on appointment of politician to the position of First Deputy FM

Mayor of Armenia's Goris to not participate in Central Electoral Commission's discussion on motion regarding him

Azerbaijan updates list of servicemen killed during its aggression against Artsakh

Armenian serviceman killed in Yeraskh sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border today was father of two minor children

Armenia's Pashinyan receives France Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jonathan Lacôte

Russian, US and French embassies comment on absence of ambassadors during visit to Shushi

Digest: Armenian soldier killed near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, more on COVID-19 vaccinations

Azerbaijan, Turkey to conduct more joint military exercises

Armenia acting PM receives chairman of Air Arabia's Board of Directors, new Armenian airline company to be established

Aliyev demands 'recognition of territorial integrity' from Armenia, threatens with war

Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan

Dollar loses value Armenia

Armenian newspaper presents who the newly appointed acting mayor of Armenia's Meghri is

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor

Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Director-Business Development at Lufthansa

Armenia MFA: Such steps by Azerbaijan leadership may lead to further aggravation of situation

Armenia Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine head of security apprehended

Armenia President condoles with Iraqi counterpart over tragic fire at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital

Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador

Azerbaijan MOD reports about wounded soldier at Nakhchivan border with Armenia

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

Armenia acting PM's Chief of Staff introduces new First Deputy FM to MFA personnel

Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan

Armenia parliament to convene special session on July 15

Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made

Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border

Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine

Armenia Constitutional Court announces end of examination of 4 political parties' claim against election results

Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh

Russia army General Staff deputy chief visiting Armenia

Karabakh defense army: Our units did not open fire on Azerbaijan positions at Shushi outskirts

‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Parliamentary election results do not reflect people’s will

Armenia acting premier: I expect more effective, decisive actions from Investigative Committee

Armenia President visits French embassy on France National Day

Armenia National Security Service, police apprehend Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine employees

Two Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

‘Armenia’ bloc member: NSS special detachment broke into Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine over walls, gates

Vast majority of foreigners being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Armenia mobile points are Iranians

Exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian side has one casualty

Pashinyan to Macron: I look forward to hosting you in Armenia in near future as part of state visit

159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Day 6: Representatives of Armenia political forces appealing to Constitutional Court to deliver closing remarks

World oil prices falling

Armenia’s Meghri has acting mayor

Armenia Security Council chief dismissed

Turkey’s Erdogan pays $30.5m to Trump allies

Newspaper: What will happen if Armenia Constitutional Court reduces ruling party seats in new parliament?

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis sell Armenian national currency

3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case

Holy Etchmiadzin responds to false announcements of Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan made in Artsakh’s Shushi

Karabakh: Azerbaijan is now destroying the Armenian "Green Church"

Azerbaijan ex-FM: Azeris can't remove Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh and bring the tanks

Alexei Overchuk discusses with Ilham Aliyev issue of organizing a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 8 more servicemen found in occupied territories of Artsakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi

1-year-old Armenian boy returned to Armenia from Russia's Tula Oblast, child's mother is dead and father is detained

Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with US Secretary of State at latter's initiative

Nikol Pashinyan says government will continue to support programs of Football Federation of Armenia

Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Secretary General on Putin's statement on Armenia: Bad peace is better than good war

US includes Armenia in Level 2: Moderate group in terms of improvement of epidemiological situation

Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity

Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General

Armenia President signs several laws

Parties to give final speeches at tomorrow's session of Armenia Constitutional Court

Putin-Lukashenko talks last more than 5 hours

ArmLur.am: Armenia authorities finally decide to appoint Security Council Secretary to position of FM

Armenia President receives chiefs of Police, National Security Service and State Protection Service

Armenia Constitutional Court ends closed-door session, leaves for consultation room

Haitian authorities intend to hold general elections by the end of the year

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov resigns

Armenia acting MOD receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

Presidents of Israel and Turkey discuss bilateral relations

Heads of a number of diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia invited to MFA

Armenia Judicial Department Head Karen Poladyan resigns

Digest: Armenia town mayor is arrested, 11 people get lost while climbing Mount Aragats

Tehran announces readiness to release American prisoners in exchange for Iranian prisoners in US

New emergency situations service building opened in Karabakh's Askeran with Tovmasyan Fund's support

Armenian man's foot amputated after he was injured in mine explosion in Artsakh

Truck loaded with stones falls into gulch in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

Armenia Constitutional Court to continue session behind closed doors

Armenia Constitutional Court adopts decisions regarding motions

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Fairly small expectations from Constitutional Court consideration of opposition appeal

One dollar reaches AMD 496 in Armenia

Lawyer: Fraud during Armenia snap parliamentary elections was considerable, large-scale.

$18.7m to be invested in Armenia for next 8 years to establish new forests

Ilham Aliyev receives Russia Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk

Brother of mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan to have new master plan in 2 years

Hraparak.am: No to corridor for Azerbaijan but road issue being discussed, not ruled out via Armenia’s Meghri

Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan

Maduro says there have been two assassination attempts

MFA strongly condemns organizing of foreign diplomats’ visit to occupied Artsakh territories

Ombudsman: A key issue when determining Armenia state borders is protection degree of border communities’ residents