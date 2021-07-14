Armenia Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine head of security apprehended

The National Security Service (NSS) officers on Wednesday apprehended Aram Gasparyan, the head of the security department of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine of Armenia.
He told reporters—while being taken away—that he did not know why he was being apprehended.
Another employee of this plant was apprehended along with him. This employee stated that he was also a member of the Kapan city council, and that he did not know why they were taking him away.
Earlier, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Vahe Hakobyan—opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—had stated that the NSS special detachment, which broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine Wednesday morning, was carrying out a search in the offices of this plant, and that the computers being confiscated, too.
Hakobyan had noted, however, that he has no information as to the criminal case along the lines of which this search was carried out.