Aliyev demands 'recognition of territorial integrity' from Armenia, threatens with war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev demands ‘recognition of territorial integrity’ from Armenia, and is threatening with a war, if ‘territorial integrity is not recognized’.

Azerbaijani mass media outlets report that during a meeting with the relatives of deceased soldiers, Aliyev declared that “Baku has received information through unofficial communication channels that Yerevan isn’t ready to sign a peace treaty”. Earlier, Aliyev had declared that Baku is expecting a positive response from Yerevan in regard to the signing of a peace treaty following the snap parliamentary elections [in Armenia].

“Today I would like to touch upon another issue. I have talked about this a few times and believe I need to make it clear. I have said a few times that we are ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. Basically, we are ready to launch the efforts. However, there is no response or official response from Armenia. Through unofficial communication channels, we received information that Armenia isn’t ready for this. I think this would be a big mistake. Before and during the war, the Armenian side made big mistake and committed war crimes. This might be the next big mistake,” Aliyev hinted.

According to Aliyev, the conflict [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] is resolved, and Armenia and Azerbaijan need to sign a peace treaty. “Both sides need to recognize territorial integrity and borders and start working on demarcation. I must also say that international organizations respond positively to the demarcation. If Armenia doesn’t want to do this, it should think hard because tomorrow might be too late,” he declared.
